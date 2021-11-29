Smuggled foreign-origin gold worth ₹ 1.09 crore seized

HYDERABAD

29 November 2021 20:33 IST

Airport catering service employee involved in retrieving the concealed gold

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence – Hyderabad Zone on Monday seized foreign-origin gold worth ₹ 1.09 crore from an airport catering service employee.

“The accused would retrieve the concealed gold from inside the flight while loading and unloading food trays, and smuggle them out,” a release from the DRI stated. The flights had originated in the Middle Eastern countries.

The statement said the person was intercepted in the city limits and the gold, two bars bearing foreign marks weighing a kilogram each and two gold sheets weighing 100 gms each, was recovered.

