Hyderabad

Smuggled foreign-origin gold worth ₹ 1.09 crore seized

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence – Hyderabad Zone on Monday seized foreign-origin gold worth ₹ 1.09 crore from an airport catering service employee.

“The accused would retrieve the concealed gold from inside the flight while loading and unloading food trays, and smuggle them out,” a release from the DRI stated. The flights had originated in the Middle Eastern countries.

The statement said the person was intercepted in the city limits and the gold, two bars bearing foreign marks weighing a kilogram each and two gold sheets weighing 100 gms each, was recovered.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 8:34:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/smuggled-foreign-origin-gold-worth-109-crore-seized/article37756393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY