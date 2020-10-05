Smuggled cigarettes worth ₹ 7 lakh seized

The Customs enforcers on Monday seized over 4,000 packets of foreign origin cigarettes worth ₹7 lakh at Secunderabad Railway Station.

Based on specific intelligence that certain foreign origin cigarettes are being clandestinely moved from New Delhi to Secunderabad though parcel service, the Customs officials along with Railway officials conducted a joint search of suspected parcels and found four polythene packs containing 4,000 cigarette packets, each packet containing 20 cigarettes. The parcel was booked from New Delhi to Secunderabad. Officials said that the details of the consignee and consignor for the parcel are being ascertained.

As the goods are prohibited for importation under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962, it was seized and further investigation is on, the official said.