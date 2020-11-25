Smriti Irani questions TRS silence on voter ID cards for Rohingya

HYDERABAD

25 November 2020

‘Unholy alliance with MIM espousing cause of illegal immigrants for political gain is shameful’

Union Minister for Textiles and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani claimed on Wednesday that the TRS government not taking any action against the Majlis Party leaders for helping “illegally staying Rohingya” get voter ID cards through fraudulent means is “testimony of their corrupt collaboration”.

‘Unholy alliance’

“This unholy alliance espousing the cause of illegal immigrants for political gain is shameful. The media has already exposed the manner in which voter ID cards were obtained by the Rohingya with help of letters issued by the MIM leaders on the letterhead,” Ms. Irani charged, at a press conference at the party office.

Since law and order is a State subject, there is little that the Central government or Home Minister Amit Shah can do about the illegal stay of foreigners. The onus lay squarely with the State government, she maintained.

“Why did the TRS government not react immediately as soon the news of fraudulently obtained voters cards came out? Why was no stern action taken against the Majlis leaders,” she questioned.

The Union Minister observed that the families of the martyrs of the Telangana statehood are “heartbroken” at the “corrupt collaboration of convenience” between the TRS and MIM. That the government had not responded to the chargesheet released by the party on the failures in the GHMC showed the “tactical silence is political acceptance of the facts.”

Flood reference

“Are the 75,000 encroachments on the water bodies which led to major floods occur without the concurrence of TRS-MIM? The government has even failed to submit a final report on the damages to the Centre though ₹220 crore was released as immediate relief. The mandatory vaccination programme for children under Mission Indradhanush too was ignored,” she alleged.

In fact, the use of police power against the party in Dubbak earlier and in GHMC is an “indication of the loss of popular support of the ruling government”. Since the TRS government lacked answers to questions on why the Old City continued to be deprived of development, the leaders are raising issues of intrusion of Chinese troops. “Our soldiers are fighting for the safety and security of the country,” said Ms. Irani.

She also answered questions on the ‘love jihad’ bill, saying it was only meant to prevent women from getting into any “coercive relationship”, hence she does not see anything “unconstitutional” about it.