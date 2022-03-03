Smartphone maker Oppo’s R&D centre sets up Power lab 

Smartphone maker Oppo India has set up a Power and Performance lab at its research and development centre in Hyderabad.

The new facility will drive innovation to make devices more energy efficient, it said in a release on Wednesday.

The lab will work on addressing crucial issue like software bugs and innovate for solutions to elevate end-user experience. It will focus on the modifications on the OS levels to decrease the overall power consumption even during heavy usage and reduce the heating effect on the device for a safer and premium experience, Oppo said.

Setting up of the Power and Performance lab is an important development towards realising “our dream of building an entire product development ecosystem from India. We are aiming to build a self-sustainable ecosystem for smartphones, from innovation to manufacturing in India,” said Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head of Oppo India.

In the last two years, Oppo launched a 5G Innovation Lab and Camera Innovation Lab at the R&D centre, which has a team of 450 members. Going forward, the aim is to introduce more sub labs to target end user-specific scenarios, it said.