Smart TV deals lucrative abroad

People arriving at Hyderabad airport from foreign trips are found carrying smart TVs as they are able to procure it at half the price abroad.

Confirming this, a senior Customs officer hinted that many people coming back to the city from foreign tours were checking in the flat panels, especially smart television sets, as baggage.

“People visiting countries such as Dubai, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, are finding the TV panels with more features at half the price. As a result, they are ‘stealing the deal’ unaware of the fact that they have to pay customs duty after landing at any airport in India,” the officer said.

The duty-free allowance of ₹50,000 is not applicable to flat-panel TVs (LCD, LED and Plasma) and one has to pay 38.5% customs duty. “Even after paying duty, they are gaining profit, as a person gets the TV at half the price than in India,” the officer said.

According to Customs officials, the import duty structure is based on parameters such as size, model, make and its condition (an old or new one).

“There is a lot of craze for imported smart TVs in our country. Even if a person is getting the TV at a discounted price, we don’t consider it. Our officials will have a database for the value of the product,” the officer added. Earlier, Hyderabad Customs Commissioner M.R.R. Reddy said that during this fiscal (till February), a total of 137 cases were detected, including 67 of gold smuggling.