Smart solutions to tackle BP, diabetes

Mild to moderate hypertension and diabetes show no symptoms, the reason why they often remain undetected for a long period leading to complications. But, a team of researchers from SHARE India, a research foundation, at MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences has developed a strategy to detect these two ailments.

Making use of mobile health technology and non-physician health workers (NPHW) remotely guided by doctors, they have managed to help detect and treat hypertension and diabetes among rural people in Medchal.

The strategy that they adopted and the research findings were published as ‘Technology-Enabled Non-Physician Health Workers Extending Telemedicine to Rural Homes to Control Hypertension and Diabetes (TETRA): A Pre-Post Demonstration Project in Telangana, India’ in PLOS ONE, an international journal.

Led by Shailendra Dandge, managing director of MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences, the research team screened adults aged 20 years and above for hypertension and diabetes in two villages of Medchal mandal with a population of about 2,000.

Tests were performed by health workers using electronic blood pressure apparatus and glucometer interfaced to an Internet-enabled tablet.

The medical history and test results captured on the tablet were transferred and stored in ‘cloud’ as electronic health record. Each individual’s electronic health record was made accessible to a remotely-located physician on his computer dashboard.

The health workers facilitated video consultations via Skype between physicians and patients who were diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes.

The physicians generated electronic prescriptions at the end of the consultations, which were delivered to the tablet carried by the health workers, who in turn printed the same at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries using a wireless portable printer and delivered them the medicines.

Using this strategy, more than 50% of individuals unaware of their hypertension and over 25% with diabetes were detected. The individuals identified with hypertension and diabetes were followed-up regularly by workers once a month to check if their BP and blood sugar were in control. Once in a quarter, they were connected with a doctor via Skype.

At the end of two years of implementation of this strategy, a significant number patients has their BP and blood sugar under control. The strategy holds promise to reduce the burden of heart disease and stroke, which are usually the result of undetected and uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes, the study said.