Smart Pharma raises Rs.2 cr. seed fund

Smart Pharma, a startup incubated at Telangana government initiative for women entrepreneurs WE Hub, has raised a seed funding of ₹2 crore.

A cloud-based SAAS start-up offering a solution to streamline the pharmaceutical supply chain, it has received the funding from an undisclosed investor in the pharmaceutical industry.

Announcing this, a release on Thursday from IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said Smart Pharma was part of WE Hub’s second incubation cohort. Bootstrapped since inception by the founders, Smart Pharma is a SAAS based solution for pharma distributors, retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers. The application enables users to digitise their operations and includes online billing, inventory management, product tracking, accounting, customer relation management, analytics and dashboard.

“We have created the product, SmartPharma, to accelerate the secure digitisation of the supply chain in healthcare. The SAAS based multifunctional intuitive platform is designed keeping in mind the multiple pain points faced in day to day activities of the pharma industry,” said founder Saketha, who alongwith WE Hub CEO Deepti Ravula, met the Minister.

She said WE Hub is an “amazing unifying platform for women entrepreneurs. It provides not just the incubation support but access to a network of venture capital funds, technical mentors and global markets.

The funding for Smart Pharma shows that the market is ready for strong innovative products and WE Hub is glad to be a catalyst in bridging the funding gaps, Ms. Ravula said.

The release said Mr.Rao congratulated Smart Pharma and commended WE Hub’s support to women led tech startups.