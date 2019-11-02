‘Smart farming can make the sector profitable’

Efficient use of technology has the potential to spell a turnaround to make farming profitable, help overcome the crisis in the agriculture sector and also help meet the changing needs (demands) of consumers, said Director of Research in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) K.S. Subramanian.

Delivering the 3rd B. Ramamoorthy Memorial Lecture on the theme ‘Smart farming for evergreen revolution’ at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University here on Friday, he explained how artificial intelligence, drone, sensor, robotics and nano technologies could play a crucial role in agriculture in the days to come. The nano technology would contribute to the agricultural research for providing better services and developing low-cost farm applications, Mr. Subramanian said.

PJTSAU V-C V. Praveen Rao said there was an immediate need for collaborative networking between all the 75 agricultural university in the country for better and faster research by sharing their experiences.

Director of Research of PJTSAU T. Pradeep, board member E.A. Siddiq, retired agricultural scientist and daughter of late Ramamoorthy Adilakshimi and others attended.