Smart Data Center to handle ₹15-lakh cr. worth deals per month

Aiming at processing payments worth almost ₹15 lakh crore per month and transactions of about of 40,000 million transactions per month, Hyderabad will host the Smart Data Center, for which the foundation stone was laid by IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao here.

To be built by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, the Smart Data Center would be recognised as first TIER IV Data Center in Hyderabad, according to the IT Minister..

Dilip Asbe, NPCI MD & CEO, said focus would be on enhancing acceptance infrastructure for digital payments so as to encourage customers towards digital transactions to achieve RBI and government’s less-cash objective, this Data Center, would be one of the major hubs for processing payments.”

The Smart Data Center, to be built with an estimated investment of ₹500 crore, would host major services under the Digital India initiatives and would be located in Narsingi.

The Smart Data Center would ensure high availability up to 99.99% and withstand natural calamities like earthquake and cyclones. It was being built with an Internet of Things (IoT)-based building management system that would have 8 layers of security system.

NPCI had chosen Telangana as being one of the strategic and fastest growing IT corridors in the country with the advantage of supportive geographical presence, availability of abundant human resource and best in class network and infrastructure, and total support from the Telangana government.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and NPCI team, including Giridhar, Chief of NACH & CTS, Vishal Anand Kanvaty, Chief of Market Innovations, Pankaj Kasturay, Head Data Center Build, were also present.