Smart classroom inaugurated

A smart classroom/smart lab was inaugurated by Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar at the Government high school, Karkhanagadda, in the town on Saturday.

Collector R V Karnan and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said plans were afoot to set up smart classrooms/smart labs in other State-run schools under the Smart Cities Project to foster creativity among students and enhance the learning outcomes.

The project envisages provision of Google Chromebooks, KYAN devices, UPSs, desks, Internet facility and other requisite digital infrastructure.

He called upon the teachers to ensure optimum use of the digital devices for augmenting teaching-learning process.

Later, the minister inaugurated a new building constructed at a cost of Rs 72 lakh at the Zilla Parishad High School, Elgandal, in Kothapalli mandal.