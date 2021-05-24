Small towners show more discipline

Hyderabad

24 May 2021 21:24 IST

Many city folk are seen coming out for no valid reason during lockdown

Faced with the danger of being contacted by coronavirus, people living in small towns and district headquarters of Telangana are found to be much more cautious and disciplined.

Heeding the advisory of the State government not to congregate in public places and follow the COVID etiquette, residents voluntarily cooperated. In a marked contrast, many city folk came out of their houses on to the roads much to the consternation of police. Though the police insisted on allowing only the genuine and valid emergency cases and essential services, the public outnumbered the police and had their way. But not without a cost as police seized thousands of vehicles apart from thrashing them with their batons.

Speaking to The Hindu, Karimnagar Police Commissioner V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said by and large the public understood the imperative of staying at home and helped prevent spread of the virus. “This has helped the police manning the streets to attain a higher compliance to government directive and contained the spread of virus,” he said. Mr. Reddy said that voluntary compliance is increasing every passing day and hardly 2% to 3% people are venturing out on the streets for no reason. However, they are caught and booked by the police.

Advertising

Advertising

The Karimnagar police had engaged more than 250 volunteers to help police in maintaining social distance and mask-up rule during the relaxation time. Adilabad Superintendent of Police M. Rajesh Chandra maintained that roads wore a deserted look as they effectively enforced the lockdown. “By 10.05 a.m. all market areas are closed here and unnecessary movement of the public has also come down drastically,” he said.

According to him more than 95 % residents are obedient and they have set up 33 pickets in the district, including 22 in the town itself. “We have identified 11 hotspots in the district and by effectively managing those spots were are able to control the entire district,” Mr. Rajesh said, adding that teams are patrolling lanes and bylanes to curb the movement of people.

Meanwhile, continuing his eagle-eyed surveillance for the second time in just three days, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Monday too hit the roads in the city to monitor the enforcement of lockdown. With Saturday’s backlash on their high-handedness, the police in the capital adopted a toned down and a balanced approach while enforcing the lockdown. However, some incidents of police high-handedness were reported. At Miyapur a senior police officer picked up an argument with a senior photojournalist of a leading English daily while he was taking photos. The photojournalist was pushed away by the police personnel.