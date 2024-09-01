ADVERTISEMENT

Sluice gates of Hussain Sagar lifted

Published - September 01, 2024 02:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Sluice gates of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad were lifted on Sunday (September 1, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Sluice gates of Hussain Sagar were lifted on Sunday (September 1, 2024) as the water level in the lake increased. The full tank level (FTL) of the lake in Hyderabad is 513.41 meters. The water level at 8 a.m. on Sunday (September 1, 2024) was 513.60 meters, which is marginally above the FTL, as per the information from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Nine districts of Telangana are under red alert on Sunday, as per the forecast by Indian Meteorological Department. Orange alert was issued for Hyderabad. Officials from various wings of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department were directed to ensure there is no loss of life or property.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US