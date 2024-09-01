Sluice gates of Hussain Sagar lifted

Sluice gates of Hussain Sagar were lifted on Sunday (September 1, 2024) as the water level in the lake increased. The full tank level (FTL) of the lake in Hyderabad is 513.41 meters. The water level at 8 a.m. on Sunday (September 1, 2024) was 513.60 meters, which is marginally above the FTL, as per the information from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Nine districts of Telangana are under red alert on Sunday, as per the forecast by Indian Meteorological Department. Orange alert was issued for Hyderabad. Officials from various wings of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department were directed to ensure there is no loss of life or property.

