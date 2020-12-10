Slight spike in COVID cases for second day

HYDERABAD

10 December 2020

Newer cases among frontline workers

COVID-19 cases increased marginally in Telangana for the consecutive second day. Of the 51,402 samples which were put to test on Tuesday, 721 were found positive for coronavirus while results of 684 persons were awaited. This is the highest number of daily cases this month.

The numbers started to drop from November 19. Between December 1 to 5, not more than 640 cases a day were recorded despite 50,000 to 60,000 tests performed on a daily basis.

However, on December 7 and 8, as many as 682 and 721 cases, respectively, were detected despite high number of tests. This increase was observed in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region. After elections to GHMC were held on December 1, Health officials anticipated a spike. Political leaders and cadres in large numbers participated in campaigning and polls where COVID-19 precautions such as physical distancing and masks were not observed. The officials had earlier said that it would take a week for a person to develop symptoms.

However, sources said the marginal increase was due to a high number of cases among COVID frontline workers. “Party cadre did not respond despite us making it clear that tests could be conducted easily,” sources said.

The new 721 cases on Tuesday include 123 from GHMC region, 58 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 51 from Rangareddy and 47 from Warangal Urban. Apart from GHMC, the cases are on rise in Warangal Urban too. Zero cases were recorded in Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.