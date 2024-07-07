ADVERTISEMENT

Slight rise in viral fever cases in Hyderabad, doctors advise caution

Updated - July 07, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

According to a doctor in Hyderabad, many are experiencing severe body pains and backaches this year. Although most recover within a week, some still complain of chest congestion. | Photo Credit: File photo

In addition to dengue and malaria, Hyderabad saw a slight rise in viral fever cases over the past few weeks. While the situation is not alarming, doctors urge people to take precautions to stay safe.

People were presenting with symptoms such as fever, cold, sore throat, cough, runny nose and headache. Doctors advise consulting a physician and taking proper medication instead of using antibiotics and self-medicating.

The Government Fever Hospital has only a nominal number of fever cases. “We see about 400 outpatients daily, with 10 to 15 being fever cases. There has been no noticeable peak. We are treating cases of cold and cough accordingly,” said hospital superintendent Shanker.

The situation is the same in Niloufer Hospital. “We are seeing patients with general cough, cold and diarrhoea, which are typical seasonal illnesses,” said hospital superintendent T. Usha Rani.

“Many people are experiencing severe body pains and backaches this year. Although most recover within a week, some still complain of chest congestion, which needs treatment,” said Saketa Reddy, a general physician in Hyderabad. She added that the treatment includes staying hydrated and eating a normal diet, as there are no food restrictions for any type of fever. Paracetamol should be taken as prescribed, she noted.

Venkat Nani, a general physician at Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills, observed many cases of dengue and chikungunya in recent weeks. “The most common symptoms of both diseases are headache and high-grade fever. The key difference is that chikungunya patients experience severe joint pains. In both cases, the liver is affected by the viral activity,” he added.

