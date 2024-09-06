Slew of MoUs announced at AI Summit

A clutch of memoranda of understanding, as part of which more than 20 entities committed to work with Telangana government in the area of Artificial Intelligence, were announced at Global AI Summit inaugural session here on Thursday.

Towards enhancing the computational resources in the State, required for AI systems, the State government signed an MoU each with Yotta and C-DAC. Yotta will design and construct a specialised AI-Data Centre in Hyderabad, IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu’s office said in a release.

Another set of MoUs were aimed at talent and skill development among youth in the State. As part of these with NxtWave, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, more than 2.5 lakh students and professionals in the State are to be benefited. The government also entered into a comprehensive and strategic 3-year partnership with global giant Nvidia Corporation to accelerate AI adoption in the State. It will be partnering with PATH and Nazara Technologies to build centres of excellence focused on AI. Towards leveraging the potential of Generative AI technologies, MoUs were signed with Meta and OpenAI as well as with Digital India Bhashini Division. The government will be joining hands with global research centre Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) to establish an AI Research Lab dedicated to leveraging AI to improve governance services and processes across various sectors, including agriculture, health, and education, the Minister’s office said. IT and Industries Secretary said two dozens MoUs were signed on the first day of the summit.

Separately, in a release, Meta said the partnership forged with the State government is to enhance e-governance and citizen services using AI technologies. Under the two-year partnership with Telangana Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (IT, E&C), the objective is to empower public officials and citizens with latest emerging technologies like AI to enhance e-governance and citizen services.

Meta said it will collaborate with the State government to enable deployment of e-governance solutions leveraging Meta’s open-source Generative AI technologies including the latest Llama 3.1 model. This will be geared towards transforming various aspects of public service delivery and e-governance, along with enhancing efficiency and productivity of government departments and agencies through the use of Gen AI.

