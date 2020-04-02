Sleepless nights for tipplers

Tipplers are having a tough time post lockdown. Most alcoholics are spending sleepless nights, literally, as they are suffering from withdrawal symptoms such as seizures and even hallucinations.

With the non-availability of their regular dose of alcohol, psychiatrists at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, said that they had attended such cases throughout Wednesday night till early Thursday morning.

As a result, stocks of medicines needed to treat them have been kept ready at the institute. Besides, doctors had also attended to a few COVID-19 suspects, who suffered from the effects.

When alcoholics abruptly stop taking liquor, they develop symptoms such as restlessness and trembling, which aggravate to seizures and delirium.

However, psychiatrists have stressed that doctors would not prescribe daily consumption of alcohol, and suggested detoxification and de-addiction course as a solution to deal with this problem. People addicted to adulterated toddy too are consulting psychiatrists.

While the number of out-patients has increased from a maximum of five a day before lockdown to 117 at IMH on Thursday, the number of in-patients is increasing too. Close to 48 people were admitted on Tuesday, and over 22 were admitted on Wednesday and 31 on Thursday.

An assistant professor at the institute, Vivaswan Boorla, said that they had attended to many such cases throughout Wednesday night.

Earlier, one Duty Medical Officer and around four Assistant Duty Medical Officers used to be posted at nights. “Now, one DMO and five to six ADMOs are posted,” said IMH superintendent M. Uma Shankar, who added that close to 20 people consulted them on Wednesday night.

He said that the de-addiction centre at IMH that was inaugurated in January has 20 beds, but now, beds in other open wards were being used to accommodate the additional number of patients.

At least two COVID-19 suspects, who were admitted to the Government General and Chest Hospital in Erragadda, developed withdrawal symptoms and IMH psychiatrists attended to them.

Former president of the Indian Psychiatric Society G. Prasad Rao said that besides detoxification, de-addiction therapy for people addicted to alcohol, spouses and other family members, may be required as alcoholism leads to complex socio-economic problems.