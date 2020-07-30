Slaughter houses, beef shops closed on Aug. 1, 2

Slaughter houses and beef shops in the city will remain closed on August 1 and 2 on account of Bakrid festival, GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar said in a notification. Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, at a review meeting, directed GHMC officials to focus on sanitation in the city in view of the festival.

Vehicles should be kept ready in all circles to remove animal waste, Mr. Fasiuddin instructed. Tippers with capacities of 10 to 25 tonnes should be deployed apart from earth movers and other machinery. Enough plastic covers should be kept ready to dump animal waste.

He appealed to the Muslim community to observe physical distance, and wear mask without fail while in market for purchase of animals for sacrifice.

Additional commissioner Rahul Raj said that a total of 403 vehicles were being pressed into service for removal of animal waste.

A total 4.55 lakh plastic covers were being distributed for collection of waste, he said.