Slain Maoist identified

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

02 August 2021 23:30 IST

The Maoist, who was killed in Sunday’s “encounter” with the police at Bodanalli forest area in Charla mandal, near the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh, has been identified as Madvi Ungal alias Chotu, 23, member of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) 1st Battalion of the CPI (Maoist) of Chhattisgarh.

Police said the deceased Maoist is the brother of the CPI (Maoist) PLGA 1st Battalion commander Madvi Hidma. He hailed from Puvarthi village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The body was handed over to his relatives at the mortuary of the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam town on Monday, a release said.

