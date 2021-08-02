Hyderabad

Slain Maoist identified

The Maoist, who was killed in Sunday’s “encounter” with the police at Bodanalli forest area in Charla mandal, near the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh, has been identified as Madvi Ungal alias Chotu, 23, member of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) 1st Battalion of the CPI (Maoist) of Chhattisgarh.

Police said the deceased Maoist is the brother of the CPI (Maoist) PLGA 1st Battalion commander Madvi Hidma. He hailed from Puvarthi village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The body was handed over to his relatives at the mortuary of the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam town on Monday, a release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2021 11:30:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/slain-maoist-identified/article35690166.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY