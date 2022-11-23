Slain forest range officer cremated with full State honours

November 23, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Amid outpouring of grief, the mortal remains of the slain Forest Range Officer Challamalla Srinivas Rao were consigned to flames with full State honours at his native Erlapudi village in Khammam district on Wednesday.

Scores of people including Forest department personnel from far and wide turned up at the funeral of the deceased FRO, who was killed in a gruesome attack allegedly by Gutti Koya tribals at Errabodu forest area over a ‘podu land’ issue in Chandrugonda mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Emotions ran high during the funeral as a group of grief-stricken forest staff chanted slogans “We want justice” and “Punish the killers of a diligent forest officer.”

Some aggrieved forest personnel were heard raising slogans - “Equip our forest field staff with weapons” and “Ensure our safety while protecting forests.”

The slain FRO’s son Jaswanth, 14, lit his funeral pyre while fighting back tears in a sombre atmosphere.

Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Forest Department Special Chief Secretary A Shanthi Kumari, the CMO’s Secretary Smita Sabharwal, OSD in CMO Office Priyanka Varghese, were among those who attended the funeral.

Soon after the funeral, some visibly distressed forest personnel apprised the Forest Minister of the ‘vulnerability’ of the forest field staff to ‘attacks’ by migrant tribals in remote tribal pockets in the old undivided Khammam district during discharge of their duties for conservation of forests and wildlife.

We have long been facing threat from the migrant Gutti Koya tribals from Chhattisgarh during the plantation programmes as part of the afforestation drive, said a forest beat officer.

They (migrant tribals) issued veiled threats to lynch us, and the most diligent forest officer Srinivas Rao fell victim to their brutality while on duty, he told the Minister in a choked voice.

The Minister reportedly assured them full support from the government to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

Speaking to newsmen, some distraught forest staff said several representations had been submitted to the government to equip the field staff with weapons in view of the increased threat to their lives from encroachers, poachers and smugglers.

Alleging that no action has been taken by the government in this regard so far, they said they would abstain from their duties including the ongoing survey of ‘podu lands’ if the government failed to provide security to the frontline staff of the Forest department immediately.