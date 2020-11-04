Skywalk cleared at Mehdipatnam

A digital image of the skywalk to be built at Mehdipatnam.

HYDERABAD

04 November 2020 23:06 IST

Pedestrian facility on the stretch to have six access points

HMDA is coming up with a swanky skywalk/ broad walk for pedestrians at the busy Mehdipatnam junction, connecting the Military Garrison area with the Rythu Bazar on the other side of the road, beneath the PVNR Expressway.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, and acting HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar on Wednesday announced this through his social media account.

He said the design for the glass & steel skywalk had received MA & UD Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s nod, and bids would be called for by the HMDA.

The pedestrian facility on one of the busiest stretches in city would have six access points for the thousands of people attempting to cross the road from multiple locations every day.

The walk way to be supported by suspension cords with 6.15 metres ground clearance, will have an overall travel length of approximately 380 metres which includes above ground retail activity.

Staircase, 10 lifts

Each of the six access ways is being planned with a staircase, apart from 10 lifts of 36 passengers capacity, and six lifts of 15 passengers capacity. An elevator chair setting too is proposed for physically challenged persons, the concept note said. The walk way will be supported with heavy duty strands of suspension on either side, it said. The project also includes construction of a commercial complex with a two-lane bus bay on the ground floor, within an area of 2000 square metres.

Estimated cost is ₹34.28 crore, along with obligation for operation and maintenance for two years. This is one of the eight sky walks proposed by the government in the city. While other locations have not yet been confirmed, the ones under serious consideration include Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, Lakdikapul, RTC Crossroads, Secunderabad Railway Station, Koti, and Madina Junction, officials said.