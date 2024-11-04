ADVERTISEMENT

Skyrocketing airfares force Chhath Puja travellers to seek alternative routes

Published - November 04, 2024 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

With Chhath Puja approaching, many residents of Hyderabad hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are facing hurdles in their plans to return home owing to the high airfares. Typically, a two-hour flight from Hyderabad to cities such as Gorakhpur and Patna costs around ₹7,000. However, prices have surged to over ₹ 20,000 for flights on November 5, 6, and 7, the peak days for travel.

“I travel to my hometown thrice a year, and the ticket to Gorakhpur usually doesn’t cost more than ₹7,000. But this time, it’s priced above ₹20,000,” said Ramkishan Singh, a native of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

An online check confirms the price spike, with the lone daily IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur listed at ₹20,651 a seat on November 5 and 6, dropping only slightly to ₹ 13,427 a seat on November 7. Similarly, flights to Patna, where IndiGo operates four daily flights, are priced between ₹18,026 and ₹21,281 on the above mentioned dates.

Owing to these high fares, some travellers are seeking alternative routes. “I ended up booking a flight to Lucknow for ₹6,000. From there, I’ll take a six-hour train or bus ride to Gorakhpur,” explained Sandeep Sharma, who hails from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. “It’s time-consuming, but it’s better than spending ₹20,000 for a one-way trip.”

