‘Skye Air plans 60 drone deliveries in the next week’

Skye Air Mobility on Thursday said that it was planning 60 beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone deliveries in the next week.

Skye Air Mobility, along with Flipkart, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, Altitude Angel and Alternative Global, is part of the Flipkart Air Consortium, which has been involved in the Telangana government’s Medicine from the Sky initiative which began in Vikarabad. The company also said that its drone trials were being done in real-time with delivery of real vaccines and to remote locations.

“It’s been a fabulous journey so far for us, Skye Air One has proven to be the most reliable drone in India by completing 125 deliveries in real case scenarios. We are very excited to partner with Flipkart and contribute in this beginning of a longer journey. In the next 1 week, we anticipate to complete over 60 deliveries and test multiple use cases in the healthcare sector,” Swapnik Jakkampudi, Co-founder, Skye Air Mobility, was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Prateek Srivastava, Founder & CEO of DroneAcharya, said that drone deliveries would revolutionise e-commerce, healthcare and disaster response sectors as they increased the efficiency of last mile deliveries. “Being an Indian company, this initiative is a major step in supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,” he said.