Skootr looks to grow footprint in city

November 15, 2022 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Premium managed office space provider Skootr is looking to grow its footprint in Hyderabad by adding an additional 5 lakh sq.ft. in the next 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our existing portfolio of 500,000 sq ft has been almost sold out and we are looking to expand to 500,000 sq.ft. more in next 12 months,” director and co-founder Puneet Chandra said.

Trending

The company has several MNC customers with the biggest of them being Darwinbox, he said, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the HR Tech startup’s 75,000 sq.ft. facility. Various policy initiatives, widening customer base and increasing corporate requirements had seen a healthy growth in Hyderabad’s office space in the last few years, which in turn has triggered growth prospects in the managed workspace, he said.

Skootr, in a release, said real estate occupiers are looking out to design the next generation of flexible office spaces that will include the right mix of private and open space to meet occupiers and employees needs. He said amid the growth factors, the firm may take less than 12 months to double its portfolio in Hyderabad.