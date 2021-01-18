Skootr leases 3.25 lakh sqft office space in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

To target multinational clients seeking customised office space

Managed office space operator Skootr has leased 3.25 lakh sqft office space in Hyderabad.

Announcing this and with it, foray into the Hyderabad market, the company said it planned to offer private offices, managed collaborative space with meeting rooms, food and beverage services among other offerings. Multinational clients seeking customised office space would be the target customer segment.

Country head Rajat Johar said “with COVID-19 outbreak, employees’ priorities have changed to health, safety and hygiene. This has led to occupiers shifting their base from Grade B assets to Grade A office space”.

On the back of various policy initiatives, widening customer base and increasing corporate requirements, Hyderabad has seen a healthy growth in office space in the last few years, which has triggered growth prospects in the managed workspace.

A release said Skootr currently manages over around 2.12 lakh sqft office space across Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur.

With Hyderabad as an added market, Skootr will more than double its portfolio to 5.37 lakh sqft office space.