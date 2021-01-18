Skootr leases 3.25 lakh sqft office space in Hyderabad

Managed office space operator Skootr has leased 3.25 lakh sqft office space in Hyderabad.
Announcing this and with it, foray into the Hyderabad market, the company said it planned to offer private offices, managed collaborative space with meeting rooms, food and beverage services among other offerings. Multinational clients seeking customised office space would be the target customer segment.
Country head Rajat Johar said “with COVID-19 outbreak, employees’ priorities have changed to health, safety and hygiene. This has led to occupiers shifting their base from Grade B assets to Grade A office space”.
On the back of various policy initiatives, widening customer base and increasing corporate requirements, Hyderabad has seen a healthy growth in office space in the last few years, which has triggered growth prospects in the managed workspace.
A release said Skootr currently manages over around 2.12 lakh sqft office space across Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur.
With Hyderabad as an added market, Skootr will more than double its portfolio to 5.37 lakh sqft office space.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath