Skoda dealership opened in Gachibowli

HYDERABAD

24 November 2021 20:53 IST

Company says Kushaq and Slavia will be game-changers

Car-maker Skoda Auto India on Wednesday announced the opening of a new dealership in Hyderabad.

Set up in partnership with PPS Motors, the facility in Gachibowli, sports the latest corporate identity and design language of the Czech auto manufacturer, which under its India 2.0 project plans to expand presence to 225 touchpoints, in the country, by next year.

The dealership is spread across 448 sq mt with a capacity to hold six cars on display. The workshop, in Financial District, is spread across 2,205 sq mt and is equipped with 18 bays and can service 6,000 plus vehicles per annum, the company said in a release.

Brand Director Zac Hollis said Skoda Auto India has witnessed unprecedented growth with the launch of Kushaq.

“Our next product Slavia will be another game-changer, and along with Kushaq, will enable us to double our annual sales volume in 2022.