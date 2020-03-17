Skimming gang busted, three held

The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police busted a skimming gang, apprehended three persons and seized ₹ 10.10 lakh, a skimmer, cloning machine, and cloned debit cards.

The accused have been identified as Praful Kumar Nayak (25), Hemanth Kumar Nayak (28), Sujit Kumar Nayak (31). All are residents of Madhapur and hail from Odisha.

Police were acting on two complaints in which the complainants stated that cash was withdrawn from their bank accounts when they were present at their respective homes. The prime accused Praful, who used to work at pubs, allegedly bought a skimmer online and began to clone cards belonging to customers. He then allegedly asked Hemanth to help him clone cards and approached Sujit to withdraw cash from ATMs.

Police said Praful did not work in restaurants or pubs for more than 10 days so that his skimming and card cloning could remain undetected. The accused are said to have struck at ATMs from at least 31 Indian and foreign banks and allegedly siphoned off lakhs of rupees.

A case has been registered and investigation is ongoing.