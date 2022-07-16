Hyderabad

Skill development training for unemployed youth

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 16, 2022 00:19 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 00:19 IST

GHMC has entered into an agreement with the Light House Community Foundation for improving the quality of life in city slums, by imparting skill development training to youth aged between 18 and 35 years in various streams.

As part of the MoU signed with the foundation, a year-long pilot project is being initiated in the Chandanagar Circle of the Serilingampally zone. The training classes for unemployed youth will be held in the model market building of the circle, where classes will be held without any rent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Based on the success of the pilot, the training will be extended to all the 1,466 notified and non-notified slum areas of the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Courses will be offered in the streams of investment banking, accounts executive, office executive, process executive, business development executive, software development and testing, web designing, and other software courses, nursing assistant, home care, electrician, hardware and networking courses, mobile repairing, nutrition and fitness, home appliances repairing, and beauty and wellness.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...