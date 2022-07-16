Skill development training for unemployed youth

July 16, 2022 00:19 IST

GHMC has entered into an agreement with the Light House Community Foundation for improving the quality of life in city slums, by imparting skill development training to youth aged between 18 and 35 years in various streams.

As part of the MoU signed with the foundation, a year-long pilot project is being initiated in the Chandanagar Circle of the Serilingampally zone. The training classes for unemployed youth will be held in the model market building of the circle, where classes will be held without any rent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based on the success of the pilot, the training will be extended to all the 1,466 notified and non-notified slum areas of the city.

Courses will be offered in the streams of investment banking, accounts executive, office executive, process executive, business development executive, software development and testing, web designing, and other software courses, nursing assistant, home care, electrician, hardware and networking courses, mobile repairing, nutrition and fitness, home appliances repairing, and beauty and wellness.