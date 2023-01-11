Skill centre opened at FTCCI

January 11, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A skill centre has been set up at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI).

The FTCCI Pokarna Skill Centre is spread over 2,000 sq ft and consists of two classrooms to train 40 persons each. The centre aims to impart skills in 20,000 people in a year at an affordable fee, FTCCI said in a release.

Industries and IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Commissioner of College Education Navin Mittal and CMD of Pokarna Gautam Chand Jain inaugurated the facility.

It is probably the only training and skill development centre for the manufacturing sector in Telangana that also imparts soft skills crucial for the service sector. The courses and programmes will be tailor-made to suit the changing needs of the industry. FTCCI said it plans to enter into MoUs with several organisations to facilitate practical and hands-on training for those who are groomed in the skill development centre.

FTCCI president Anil Agarwal, former president K. Bhaskar Reddy and CEO Khyati Naravane participated.