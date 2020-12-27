Sixteen held for attack on inspector

Hyderabad

27 December 2020 22:25 IST

Rachakonda police on Sunday arrested 16 people in connection with the attack on Jawaharnagar inspector P. Bikshapathi Rao and for throwing chilli powder on police and other government officials.

Police said that on December 24, as per the instructions of the Keesera RDO, the Municipal Commissioner along with his staff visited the area with police protection for removal of illegal encroachments on government land. The accused obstructed the officials and even threw chilli powder on them before throwing kerosene on Mr. Rao and setting him on fire.

Advertising

Advertising