Six-week Worthy Web hackathon unveiled

HYDERABAD

10 April 2021 22:51 IST

A virtual, six-week hackathon challenging developers across the world to create web apps to help people lead better lives, stay connected, and contribute to society during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond has been launched by software developer Progress.

Till May 24

The Worthy Web hackathon began on Thursday and will conclude on May 24. A press release said that the challenge features a total of $40,000 in cash prizes that will be presented in multiple categories. The winners will be announced on June 9.

Winners will be selected based on their apps’ positive impact on the world or the community, quality of the idea, overall execution and implementation and use of the Progress developer tools.

Anytime entry

Developers can enter the hackathon at any time over the six-week period, the release said.

“The Worthy Web aims to inspire developers to use their skills and the power of technology to build apps that will make the world a better place,” said Sara Faatz, director, Developer Relations.

Inviting developers in India to join the global hackathon, senior director of Core Products Prasanna Anireddy said it is a great opportunity for them to showcase their skills and creativity.