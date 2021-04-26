Six selling Remdesivir in black market held

Six persons who were selling Remdesivir injection at a high price in the black market were arrested by the LB Nagar police on Monday.

The accused are, Lakkisetty Suresh Kumar from Anantapur, Telugupally Chiranjeevi of Secunderabad, Chilukuri Venkat from BN Reddy Nagar, Ganji Shiva Krishna from Boduppal, Karra Suresh Kumar of Balapur and Tulasi Srikanth from Gurramguda.

The gang was selling vial for anywhere between ₹ 70,000 and ₹ 20,000. They also indulged in clandestine sale of expired Remdesivir injection during this crucial and vital period by playing with the lives of general public for their wrongful gain, LB Nagar inspector V Ashok Reddy said. Police seized five vials of antiviral drugs, ₹ 5.52 lakh in cash, a scooter and six mobile phones from their possession.