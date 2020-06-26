Six RTC employees test positive

HYDERABAD

Days after a senior officer of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) tested positive for coronavirus, six other staffers fell victim to the COVID infection on Friday.

TSRTC sources said that the six members work on the second floor of Bus Bhavan. They have been asked to home quarantine themselves.

“One of the affected persons is an officer. We have sanitised the floor and it is off limits,” a source said.

Soon after the development came to light, RTC trade unions demanded that the floor be thoroughly sanitised.

Speaking to The Hindu, V.S. Rao from Staff and Workers’ Federation said, “We are requesting the management to sanitise the entire building. The staff should not be made to work from Bus Bhavan for the next 15 days.”