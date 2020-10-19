Six more, including two children, killed in rain-related incidents

Incessant rain, which lashed the city on Saturday evening, claimed four more lives, including that of two children.

Six-year-old Abida Begum, who was asleep with her mother and three sisters in a room in their RK Pet house at Mangalhat, died when a portion of a wall collapsed and fell on her. The girl’s father Mohammed Imran, an autorickshaw driver, was not at home when the incident took place around midnight 12 a.m. on Sunday, Mangalhat inspector G. Ranaveer Reddy said. She was caught in the debris and breathed her last, while her mother and siblings escaped with minor injuries.

“When his wife Feroza alerted him about the incident, Imran rushed to his house and with the help of neighbours they removed the debris and shifted Abida to the Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” Mr. Reddy said. The Mangalhat police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

At Jubilee Hills, a four-year-old boy K. Siddhu drowned in a pit filled with rainwater at an open plot near his house. The pit was dug for pillars.

K. Siddhu, a resident of Durga Bhavani Nagar, was playing outside his house when the incident took place, Jubilee Hills inspector K Sattaiah said. The boy’s father is a farmer, while his mother is a daily wager. At Uppal, Jogu Srinivas (45) was electrocuted while he was trying to turn on the motor to drain out the water in his building cellar on Sunday morning.

According to Uppal police, the building’s cellar was filled with rainwater.“When he tried to switch the motor on to clear the water, he got electrocuted,” Uppal police said. Soon, Srinivas was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Electrocuted

A daily-wager Somaiah (55) was electrocuted after he came in contact with an electric pole at Old Malakpet.

Chaderghat police said that the incident took place around 8 p.m. near Pochamma temple. The victim, a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, was returning home on foot when rains started. While trying to take shelter, he came in contact with a pole and died on the spot.

All the four bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

At Chandrayangutta, a 17-year-old boy Mohd. Rehan was electrocuted when he came in contact with the inverter wire. Police said that the incident took place around 12.30 a.m. when the victim was shifting household items to the first floor as the ground floor was flooded with rainwater. “He tried to remove the inverter and accidentally touched the wire with his right hand and got electrocuted,” police said. He was soon rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

L. Venkata Naidu (31) from Fathenagar got electrocuted at his engineering workshop at Balanagar on Sunday. He opened his workshop after three days and while trying to switch on the main power he suffered electric shock Neighbours rushed him to Mallareddy Hospital for treatment, where the doctor declared him brought dead. The victim’s wife Lacchipathruni Yamini told police that her husband died due to electric short circuit as rainwater entered his workshop.