Six more facilities to handle C&D waste across State

Units to take up processing of construction and demolition waste

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Arvind Kumar said six more facilities will be set up across the State for processing of the construction and demolition waste, other than the four planned for GHMC.

Already two facilities have been completed and launched in the city, he informed while delivering keynote address for a virtual workshop on C&D Waste Management hosted on Thursday by Global Victoria, a unit of State government of Victoria city in Australia.

The cluster mechanism adopted will ensure that there is one facility for a group of urban local bodies, Mr. Arvind Kumar informed, and elaborated on the mechanism for citizens’ requests for waste pick up. He also explained about the leachate treatment plants, faecal sludge and septage management plants, and sewage treatment plants as measures of the Telangana government towards better sanitation, and invited international private sector participation in the facilities.

Other participants included GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner to South Asia from Victoria Michelle Wade, and Commissioner for Environment & Sustainability, Victoria, Gillian Sparkes and others, a note from GHMC said.