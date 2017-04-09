Six killed in two road accidents

Six persons were killed in two road accidents in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam on Sunday.

In the first one, a journey to a pilgrim centre ended in tragedy for three members of a family, including two brothers, when a container lorry rammed the autorickshaw in which they were travelling at Mondikunta in Aswapuram mandal on Sunday morning.

The driver of the three-wheeler also died on the spot.

The accident took place on the Manuguru-Aswapuram main road on the outskirts of Mondikunta after an empty container lorry crashed into the autorickshaw which was on its way to the Peddamma temple near Palvancha.

All the four occupants of the autorickshaw sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Kama Kiran Kumar, 30, an employee of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), his brother Sai Pavan, 25, and nephew Gopal, 6, and autorickshaw driver Durga Prasad, 30, of Manuguru.

The bodies of the deceased were stuck inside the mangled autorichshaw in the impact of the collision.

In the second case, two youths riding a motorbike were killed in a collision involving their bike and a lorry at Mittapalli village in Thallada mandal late on Sunday afternoon.

The police identified the deceased as R Srinu, 35, and his close relative Shiva, 25, of Ganeshpadu in Penuballi mandal.

The duo met with a tragic end when a lorry carrying plastic raw material from Kolkata to Hyderabad rammed their bike at Mittapalli.

They sustained grievous multiple injuries and died on the spot minutes before the arrival of an ambulance.