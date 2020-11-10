Six killed in accident on Outer Ring Road

HYDERABAD

10 November 2020 23:18 IST

Vehicle with workers overturns

Six persons died while three others sustained injuries when the Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) they were travelling hit a vehicle in the front near Patancheru on Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Hyderabad outskirts on Tuesday morning.

The injured were out of danger and shifted to a hospital while the Multi Utility Vehicle driver fled abandoning the mangled vehicle at the accident spot.

“No eyewitnesses were available to understand how the accident occurred. We believe the Multi Utility Vehicle driver rammed into a van in the front at high speed,” BDL Bhanur Inspector Ram Reddy said.

Advertising

Advertising

Completely damaged

Left side part of the Multi Utility Vehicle got completely crushed leaving six of the nine passengers dead instantly.

The driver and three other passengers sitting behind him on the right side of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

The vehicle was reportedly going from Bengaluru to Uttar Pradesh carrying the passengers at the time of the accident.

Five of those who were killed in the acident were identified as Hari, 21, Vinod, 23, Pramod Kumar, 22, Kamalesh, 32, Pavan, 22.

The injured were out of danger.

Police are on the look-out for the Multi Utility Vehicle driver.

They are yet to identify the other vehicle involved in the accident. Some of its parts, which came off after the MUV hit it, were lying at the accident spot.