Six, including young couple, killed in separate road accidents

March 25, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KHAMMAM/SURYAPET

A young couple died on the spot when a coal-laden lorry rammed their two-wheeler on the Thallada-Khammam highway in Wyra town on Saturday morning.

The victims were identified as R Subba Reddy, 32, a resident of Alwal in Secunderabad, and his wife Roja Rani, 29, a native of Sattupalli in Khammam district, police said.

They met with the fatal accident while heading to Secunderabad from Sattupalli on a two-wheeler. The driver of the coal-laden lorry fled the scene immediately after the accident.

In another road accident, two youths were killed and another was seriously injured when the bike they were riding triples hit the railing of the flyover at Church compound area in Khammam in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shiva, 22, and Uday, 21, of Medipalli village in Mudigonda mandal. Another pillion rider, who suffered grievous head injury, was admitted to a private hospital in the town. His condition was stated to be serious.

In Suryapet district, two women labourers were fatally knocked down by a lorry on the National Highway-65 at Akupamula village in Munagala mandal on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Dhanamma, 40, and Vinoda, 38, of Ramapuram village in Nadigudem mandal. The daily wage workers were involved in pruning the trees along the concrete median on the NH-65 when the incident occurred.

In a separate accident, two persons riding a bike were injured after a motorcycle rammed their two-wheeler in Kothagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on Saturday afternoon.

Sources said that the injured hailed from Ramavaram near Kothagudem. They were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in the coal town.