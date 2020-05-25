Six, including parents, arrested for trying to sell infant in Hyderabad

A couple who tried to sell their infant to a childless couple through agents were arrested by the Jeedimetla police on Sunday morning. They had struck a deal for ₹22,000.

In a join operation, the police and District Child Protection Unit rescued the two-month-old baby-boy at Devendernagar of Gajularamamaram in Jeedimetla.

The couple, Saritha and Madan Singh, had migrated to Hyderabad from Mahabubabad district a few years ago and were working on daily wage. “Madan is addicted to alcohol and decided to sell their new-born for Rs.22,000 to a issueless couple through agents.

The couple also signed a bond,” Jeedimetla police said. The four agents, who were arrested, were identified as Sheshu, Aravind, Yadamma and Mahesh. “We reached and rescued the infant. Later, the infant, along with six-year-old brother, was shifted to Shishu Vihar at Ameerpert.”