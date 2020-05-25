Hyderabad

Six, including parents, arrested for trying to sell infant in Hyderabad

A couple who tried to sell their infant to a childless couple through agents were arrested by the Jeedimetla police on Sunday morning. They had struck a deal for ₹22,000.

In a join operation, the police and District Child Protection Unit rescued the two-month-old baby-boy at Devendernagar of Gajularamamaram in Jeedimetla.

The couple, Saritha and Madan Singh, had migrated to Hyderabad from Mahabubabad district a few years ago and were working on daily wage. “Madan is addicted to alcohol and decided to sell their new-born for Rs.22,000 to a issueless couple through agents.

The couple also signed a bond,” Jeedimetla police said. The four agents, who were arrested, were identified as Sheshu, Aravind, Yadamma and Mahesh. “We reached and rescued the infant. Later, the infant, along with six-year-old brother, was shifted to Shishu Vihar at Ameerpert.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 8:38:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/six-including-parents-arrested-for-trying-to-sell-infant-in-hyderabad/article31667971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY