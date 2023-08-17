ADVERTISEMENT

Six, including five from Rajasthan, killed as lorry rams autorickshaw

August 17, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons, including an autorickshaw driver, were killed and two others seriously injured when a lorry rammed an autorickshaw on the National Highway 563 at Yellanda village, in Wardhannapet mandal of Warangal district on Wednesday morning.

The speeding lorry hit the autorickshaw from the wrong side, killing three occupants of the ill-fated vehicle on the spot. “Three others succumbed to the injuries on the way to a hospital,” sources said.

The deceased were identified as Battu Srinivas, 42, the autorickshaw driver and a resident of Warangal; Kureri Suresh, 50, honey seller; Jaboth Kureri, 25; Amith, 20; Nithin, 20; and Rupchand, 35; all natives of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alerted by the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted two grievously injured passengers to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. “The driver of the lorry was driving the vehicle at a high speed in a rash manner allegedly under the influence of alcohol,” sources said.

Five of the victims were from Rajasthan, presently residing at Labour Colony in Warangal. They were travelling to Thorrur in the autorickshaw to sell honey when they met with a tragic end. The Wardhannapet police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US