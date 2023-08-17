HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six, including five from Rajasthan, killed as lorry rams autorickshaw

August 17, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons, including an autorickshaw driver, were killed and two others seriously injured when a lorry rammed an autorickshaw on the National Highway 563 at Yellanda village, in Wardhannapet mandal of Warangal district on Wednesday morning.

The speeding lorry hit the autorickshaw from the wrong side, killing three occupants of the ill-fated vehicle on the spot. “Three others succumbed to the injuries on the way to a hospital,” sources said.

The deceased were identified as Battu Srinivas, 42, the autorickshaw driver and a resident of Warangal; Kureri Suresh, 50, honey seller; Jaboth Kureri, 25; Amith, 20; Nithin, 20; and Rupchand, 35; all natives of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Alerted by the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted two grievously injured passengers to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. “The driver of the lorry was driving the vehicle at a high speed in a rash manner allegedly under the influence of alcohol,” sources said.

Five of the victims were from Rajasthan, presently residing at Labour Colony in Warangal. They were travelling to Thorrur in the autorickshaw to sell honey when they met with a tragic end. The Wardhannapet police have registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.