Six, including five from Rajasthan, killed as lorry rams autorickshaw

August 17, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - WARANGAL

Six persons, including an autorickshaw driver, were killed and two others seriously injured when a lorry rammed an autorickshaw on the National Highway 563 at Yellanda village, in Wardhannapet mandal of Warangal district on Wednesday morning.

The speeding lorry hit the autorickshaw from the wrong side, killing three occupants of the ill-fated vehicle on the spot. “Three others succumbed to the injuries on the way to a hospital,” sources said.

The deceased were identified as Battu Srinivas, 42, the autorickshaw driver and a resident of Warangal; Kureri Suresh, 50, honey seller; Jaboth Kureri, 25; Amith, 20; Nithin, 20; and Rupchand, 35; all natives of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Alerted by the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted two grievously injured passengers to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. “The driver of the lorry was driving the vehicle at a high speed in a rash manner allegedly under the influence of alcohol,” sources said.

Five of the victims were from Rajasthan, presently residing at Labour Colony in Warangal. They were travelling to Thorrur in the autorickshaw to sell honey when they met with a tragic end. The Wardhannapet police have registered a case and are investigating.