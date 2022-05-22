Six hours, six knee replacements at Gandhi Hospital

Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy attending the 10th anniversary celebration of Young Doctors’ Camp at Yashoda Hopsitals, Secunderabad, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

May 22, 2022 22:58 IST

Orthopedicians at Gandhi Hospital performed six knee replacement surgeries within six hours last week. The number of such procedures at the State-run hospital has surged in the recent past.

Altogether, 48 knee replacements were performed in the past three to four months. These are performed under Ayushman Bharat and Arogyasri Health Schemes. Specialist doctors from Gandhi and Osmania General Hospital are asked to provide their assistance performing the surgeries in other districts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an eye screening camp was held at Helping Hand Foundation’s Old Age Home, which houses 40 inmates, on Saturday. Ashish Chauhan, consultant-Internal Medicine, and Prashanth Utage led the camp. on Saturday. Founder of Devnar School of Blind Saibaba Goud and his team extended assistance in organising the camp.

Young Doctors’ Camp

Aspiring doctors got a first-hand experience of hospital functioning as part of Yashoda Hospitals’ 10th annual ‘Young Doctors Camp’, which was held from May 20 to 22 at its three branches in Hyderabad. Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy was the chief guest at a function held to celebrate 10 years of the camp on Sunday.

It was designed to help the aspiring medicos and their parents make an informed career decision by giving them an idea of what it is really like to be in the medical field.

The aspirants were taken around the state-of-the-art facilities at the hospital to make them familiar with different departments, including operation theatres, nursing stations, and pharmacies.