Six held for selling anti-black fungus injection

Hyderabad

10 June 2021 22:08 IST

Six persons, including a student and nurse at Gandhi Hospital, were arrested by the police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda in four cases on Wednesday night and Thursday for selling anti-black fungus injection in black market.

In the first case, the Special Operations Team of Rachakonda apprehended a 23-year-old student for illegally selling Amphotericin-B injections at Saroornagar late on Wednesday.

The accused, G. Manish (23), a resident of Mithila Nagar of Pragathi Nagar, Kukatpally, decided to make easy money by blackmarketing the life-saving drug. He procured the injections from dealers and medical shops for lower price and sold them for at least ₹35,000 each vial in the grey market.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of SOT laid a trap and caught the youngster from whose possession they seized five vials.

While Pet Basheerabad police of Cyberabad laid a trap and arrested Gandhi Hospital nurse (outsourcing) Rekha and two others.

According to inspector S Ramesh, Rekha, a resident of Alwal, used to get the leftover drugs of cured or deceased patients and give it to her friend Mahesh, who in turn handed over the vials to a medical shop owner Raju. Raju plotted to sell the antiviral drugs in the grey market to make easy money, but soon he was caught by the police and their plan was foiled.

In another case, the Pet Basheerabad police arrested two more persons, including a medical shop owner and a lab technician on similar charges. Both Appal Raju, a medical shop owner, and Maruthi, lab technician, tried to sell the black fungus drugs for ₹35,000, but in vain. Soon, they were caught by the police.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (north zone) team apprehended three persons and seized 30 vials of AmBisome ( Amphotericin B) Liposome and three mobile phones from their possession.

On credible information a team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao laid a trap near NIMS Hospital and apprehended Potnuru Mukunda Rao (32) of Sri Sai Manikanta Medical and General store, Yousufguda, Kadiyala Chiranjeevi (22), a garment shop owner, and Kakarpalli Satish (22), a videographer, both from Kakinada.

They were selling each vial for ₹35,000, as against the actual price of ₹7,800.