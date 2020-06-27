Six held for online fraud

Hyderabad

27 June 2020 22:55 IST

Sleuths of Cyberabad cyber crime wing on Saturday arrested six members of a ‘SIM card swapping gang’ and seized a laptop and seven mobile phones from them.

The accused were identified as Eswar Pavan (27) from Visakhapatnam, Madan Mohan Reddy (45) from Anantapur, Shaik Karim (28) from Vijayawada, Rajendra (38) of Peleru, Babji Babu (30) from Tanuku and Sandeep Verma (34) from Rajahmundry.

Police had registered a case in May after one Ramakrishnam Raju of Miyapur complained stating that while he was in hospital for treatment, some unknown persons withdrew ₹1,85,963 from his HDFC bank account by using his credentials. They found that Eswar Pavan works for a firm which generates leads for loans to HDFC and other banks.

“He collected details of the complainant from one Shaik Karim and hatched a plan to withdraw the amounts by taking a new SIM card in the name of complainant, with the help of other accused,” police said.