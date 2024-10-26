Six held for conspiracy to grab 12.09 acres government land worth ₹600 crore in Hyderabad

Six persons were arrested after their conspiracy to grab 12.09 acres of government land worth ₹600 crore in Hyderabad’s Raidurgam came to light.

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday (October 25, 2024) arrested Senior Assistant and In-charge Sub-Registrar, Rangareddy J. Guru Sai Raj along with Mohd Abdul Razzak, Naveen Kumar Goyal, Mohd Abdul Adil, Syeda Kouser and Afsha Sara following a complaint by Kukala Venka Reddy, Deputy Collector cum Tashildar of Serlingampally mandal.

According to the police, the group conspired with the government official and forged documents and illegal development agreements of the government land to build a commercial-cum-residential mega complex with a built-up area of 19 lakh square feet across 39 floors.

Authorities traced the fraud to a falsified 1978 document allegedly used to create a fraudulent development agreement between Faizulla’s heirs (including Abdul Razzak, Abdul Adil, Syeda Kouser and Afsha Sara) with Geek Builders LLP, managed by Naveen to legitimise claims on this government land.

On October 11, the group allegedly colluded with in-charge Sub-Registrar and executed a “Development Agreement cum General Power of Attorney” (DGPA) which included government lands under survey numbers 1, 4, 5, and 20 of Raidurg Paigha village.

“Telangana Leather Industries Promotion Corporation Limited (TSLIPCO), the genuine owner, has been in possession of this government for several decades. Despite the land’s prohibitory status, the document was registered in Rangareddy district, suggesting collusion between private developers and officials and raising serious concerns of forgery and conspiracy,” Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said in a press note.

TSLIPCO recently entered into a lease agreement with the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Limited (TSTPC) to construct a Unity Mall on 5.16 acres on survey numbers 1, 3, 4, 5, 17, 19, and 49. Government of India allocated ₹202 crore for this project and TSTPC awarded the earthwork excavation contract to M/s ONC Constructions Pvt. Ltd., with excavation work commencing on April 4, 2024.