Six from city missing as car plunges into Sagar canal

A car carrying six people plunged into the Nagarjunasagar left canal near Chakirala village of Nadigudem mandal late on Friday evening, the police said.

Efforts are still on to trace and to retrieve the vehicle from the canal, brimming with water.

According to Kodad DSP Sudarshan Reddy, the six occupants are staff of Ankura Hospital for Women and Children (AHWC) at A S Rao Nagar in Hyderabad. They were in Nadigudem to attend the marriage of their colleague, and the incident occurred at around 8.30 p.m., on their return journey.

AHWC confirmed to The Hindu that 11 of its staff, in two SUVs, were at Nadigudem to attend the marriage of its supervisor Vemulakonda Mahesh.

According to occupants of the other vehicle, when the SUV following them could not be seen in their rear view mirror they drove back and found it plunging into the canal. The hospital identified the six missing staff as Abdul Aziz, Santosh, Pavan, Rajesh, Nagesh and Jensen.

Kodad police suspect that wet roads due to rain in the region on Friday evening, and poor lighting led to the driver losing control of the vehicle and crashed it into the canal on the roadside. However, only a full probe will give more details.

The irrigation waterway was flowing in good volume, owing to flood in the upstream, and two gates of the Nagarjunasagar too were lifted the previous day.

Rescue efforts are on and till last reports came in at 10.30 p.m.