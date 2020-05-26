Hyderabad

Six doctors held responsible for young mother’s death

20-year-old, along with newborn, died after being moved from hospital to hospital

Six doctors of different government hospitals were responsible for the maternal death of 20-year-old Jenila of Jogulamba Gadwal district, the State government told Telangana High Court on Tuesday.

In a report submitted in the HC in a couple of PIL petitions filed over the woman’s death, the government said disciplinary action was being initiated against the six doctors.

The report was presented by Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, A. Santhi Kumari.

Following the maternal death, Director of Medical Education ordered an inquiry by a committee of three doctors — N. Vani, N. Krishna Mohana and Sadhana Roy. After examination of records, the committee opined that the “….out come would have been better if the patient was admitted and managed at Mahbubnagar Government General Hospital at appropriate time”.

‘Doctor didn’t examine’

The committee also revealed that the gynecologist at Sultanbazar Government Maternity Hospital got her shifted to Gandhi Hospital without examining her. It also noted that the patient should have been admitted and managed at Gandhi Hospital.

Ms. Santhi Kumari told the HC that government took steps to ensure ‘such unfortunate incidents do not recur’. Emphasis is laid on the need to provide uninterrupted maternal services as per protocols related to pregnant women.

A fleet of 300 dedicated ambulances called ‘Amma Vodi’ (a referral transport service) is in place to pick up and drop back pregnant women at hospitals, free of cost.

Free transportation

During the lockdown period, it was decided to use fleet of vehicles under Dial 102 service (300 vehicles) and 108 service (333 vehicles) for free transportation of pregnant women during anti-natal care, deliveries and post-natal period. A State Pregnancy Monitoring Cell (SPMC) was established on April 28 with 65 members to monitor situation of pregnant women cases in the State on day-to-day basis.

