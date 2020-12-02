Six die as car collides head-on with truck near Hyderabad

The victims are the residents of Tadban and Bahadurpura in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad

Six persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed instantly when the Toyota Innova car they were travelling in collided head-on with a borewell drilling truck at Chevella of Ranga Reddy district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The ill-fated car had 11 occupants including the driver, who were proceeding towards Gurmatkal in Yadgir district of neighbouring Karnataka. Five injured were shifted to Government Hospital, Chevella for treatment.

The victims are Mohammed Asif Khan (46), his wife Fouzia Begum (40), their daughter Mahek Saniya (18), Asif’s sisters Naziya Begum and Arshiya Begum and her daughter Asha (04).

Chevella Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Ravinder Reddy said that the accident took place between Malkapur village gate and Moinabad around 6.15 a.m.

“We are suspecting that the car driver could not negotiate the curve due to dense fog in the morning and collided head-on with the borewell drilling truck coming in the opposite direction on the other side of the road,” he said.

The victims are the residents of Tadban and Bahadurpura in Hyderabad.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered against the truck driver and a probe is on.

The bodies were shifted to Chevella government hospital morgue for autopsy.